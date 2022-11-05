Which snowboard bag with wheels is best?

There’s no better way to combine your love of travel with your favorite sport, snowboarding, than by taking a board to a new place. Understandably, no one wants to think about logistics when they can examine powder shots from the slopes they’re about to tackle. But, the last thing you want is to arrive at a new mountain only to find you’re already tired from carrying your gear, or worse, that it’s been damaged in transit. Thankfully, a good quality snowboard bag with wheels can make carrying your gear easier, while protecting it so you donâ€™t have to worry about anything other than your upcoming turns. We recommend checking out Thule RoundTrip Roller snowboard bag if you’re interested in a durable, premium snowboard bag from a reputable brand.

What to know before you buy a snowboard bag with wheels

Size

Snowboard bag sizing can be tricky. If the description says it can hold 165cm snowboards, the bag itself will be at least 170cm, likely 175cm. Because of this included size, we don’t recommend getting anything longer than 10cm beyond your snowboard length unless you plan to pack multiple helmets or boots.

Storage needs

While all snowboard bags with wheels provide more storage than simple snowboard sleeves, you may not need to invest in a premium bag with extra interior storage. If you’re looking for something to protect your snowboard, bindings and boots, as well as your smaller mountain essentials like gloves, goggles and hand warmers, consider a snowboard bag with dedicated interior storage.

Protection

Although all snowboard bags offer protection, some offer more than others. If you intend to take your snowboard on a plane, we recommend investing in a bag with lots of padding and interior straps. If, on the other hand, you’re mostly traveling on the ground, you can save space by purchasing a bag with less padding.

What to look for in a quality snowboard bag with wheels

Multiple carry options

In addition to durable wheels, quality snowboard bags in this category will come with a padded shoulder strap and at least two other carry handles on the sides and ends. Although wheeling is usually the most efficient way to go, some terrain may require you to carry your bag, and a quality snowboard bag can adapt right alongside you.

Waterproofing

Whether you intend to take your bag directly to the mountain or not, snowboard gear is prone to getting wet. Quality snowboard bags with wheels will have a waterproof lining that prevents snow-melt and slush from getting into your gear.

Included accessories

Top-quality snowboard bags with wheels are equipped with useful accessories such as a luggage tag, boot bag or fleece-lined goggle pocket. Be on the lookout for bags that have these accessories and more to get the most value for your money.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowboard bag with wheels

Entry-level snowboard bags with wheels will cost around $100, while higher-end models from luxury brands will cost between $150-$300.

Snowboard bag with wheels FAQ

What do interior compression straps do?

A. Many snowboard bags come with interior compression straps, not for your board and binding, but for any apparel you might pack. Compression straps not only keep your outerwear in place, they also reduce its size so you can bring more.

What’s the best snowboard bag with wheels to buy?

Top snowboard bag with wheels

Thule RoundTrip Roller snowboard bag

What you need to know: The RoundTrip snowboard bag from Thule provides industry-leading protection, portability, storage and ease of use.

What you’ll love: The RoundTrip has thick padding throughout the entire bag, as well as structural reinforcements that keep it from sagging when being rolled. It comes in two sizes, multiple colors and is capable of holding two snowboards with bindings, as well as a pair of boots. The innovative S-shaped zipper snakes around the entire bag which makes organizing and then retrieving your gear easier than ever.

What you should consider: Because this bag prioritizes protection for weight, it’s slightly heavier than similarly sized options.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top snowboard bag with wheels for the money

Demon United Phantom Flight snowboard bag

What you need to know: The Phantom Flight from Demon United offers premium protection, durability and design for an excellent price.

What you’ll love: While this bag is affordable, it doesn’t compromise on anything. Constructed from thick 1680 denier fabric and reinforced with thick padding and waterproof lining, the Phantom Flight will protect your gear in any conditions. Since the Phantom Flight is a whopping 65 inches long and 7 inches deep, you can store a lot more than your snowboards inside. To top it all off, the all-terrain wheels are a full 3.5 inches in diameter, which means they can travel on and off the road.

What you should consider: Because the Phantom Flight is only available in one extra-large size, this snowboard bag may be too large for some riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DC Tarmac Wheelie snowboard bag

What you need to know: With enough space for two boards, maneuverable skateboard-style wheels and a removable boot bag, the Tarmac Wheelie has everything you need to prepare for your next trip, no matter where it is.

What you’ll love: The Tarmac Wheelie is made from durable, tear-resistant polyester that will keep your gear safe and dry in transit. It also includes a handy shoulder strap with robust padding if you decide to carry it, instead of using the wheels. Plus, the Tarmac has reinforced, rubberized grab handles on the sides and ends, which makes transporting it a breeze.

What you should consider: It’s only available in one design, chocolate chip greyscale camo.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

