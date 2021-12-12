The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

The best high-end gifts for new parents are those that help them take care of their new little one, themselves and each other.

Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?

It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the big arrival, so a high-end gift can be an excellent choice. On the other hand, there are gifts for babies that new parents often don’t even realize they need. Many baby gifts can double as gifts for the parents, especially when the gift is meant to make the parents’ lives easier.

Best high-end tech gifts for new parents

GoPro HERO10 Action Camera

This 23MP camera has every feature a new parent needs to capture their baby’s new life in amazing detail. The GoPro HERO10 is waterproof and has a front LCD screen as well as a touch rear screen. Parents can shoot videos of their baby in ultra HD, and with 1080p live streaming capability and webcam stabilization, parents won’t miss one moment.

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

iPads have long been considered luxury gifts for just about anyone, and the latest generation of iPad Pro models is no exception. This model has a gorgeous 11-inch display, Wi-Fi capability and 128 GB storage capacity. It features Apple’s new M1 chip for fast performance and a TrueDepth camera system to capture every shot. Cameras include a 10MP ultra-wide lens, a 12 MP wide lens and a LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR.

Best high-end drink gifts for new parents

Breville The Barista Express

New parents are up at all hours, and they need a dynamite gift to deliver a pick-me-up when they need it. The Barista Express is perfect in the morning, late in the afternoon or in the middle of the night. This espresso machine will grind fresh beans and brew in less than a minute. Temperature and brew-strength can be customized, and parents can also take advantage of auto-off and sleep modes, along with dozens of other features.

Cafe 10-Cup Specialty Drip Coffee Maker

This programmable elite coffee maker features automatic shut-off, a brew-pause setting and a thermal carafe to keep coffee hot for hours. It’s SCA-certified and has Wi-Fi built-in. New parents can choose from four different brew strengths and enjoy a fully programmable coffee experience every time they need a cup of joe.

Best high-end baby gifts for new parents

Wabi Baby Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer

The Wabi Baby electric steam sterilizer and dryer use steam sanitation to kill 99.9% of germs on the baby’s bottles, teething rings and more. It has a 24/7 storage feature to keep contents clean and an auto memory feature for convenience. This steam sterilizer also dries three times faster than a conventional drying rack, and it has a display that shows how much time is left in a cycle.

Love Cashmere 100% Cashmere Baby Blanket

This luxurious baby blanket is hand-made in Scotland with 8-ply cashmere yarns in a knitted lace structure. Available in three glorious colors, this blanket is beyond soft and is safe for a baby’s skin. It’s hand-wash only, and every hand-made blanket is one-of-a-kind.

Graco DuoGlider

Parents and babies alike will fall in love with this swing seat that doubles as a rocker. It reclines with one hand, so parents don’t have to move the baby to adjust the seat. It also provides two speeds of gentle vibration to keep the baby relaxed.

Best romantic high-end gifts for new parents

A Brush with Romance Date Night Painting Class

A date night painting class provides a memorable experience that parents can share.

This kit is mailed to parents before the scheduled date night, and it includes two canvases, 24 acrylic paints, six paintbrushes, reference images, instructions and more.

A Year of Dates Surprise Edition

It can be difficult for new parents to come up with ideas for date night when they’ve been so busy with the new baby. This gift box has 52 sealed date night idea cards and five blank unsealed cards for couples to write in a few of their own ideas. It’s suitable for parents of any gender and envelopes are color-coded so they can choose to go out, stay in or involve the kids.

Best sentimental high-end gifts for new parents

Baby Keepsake Library

This library-style storage system is full of little drawers to keep favorite pacifiers, hospital name bracelets, lost teeth and baby’s other important items with sentimental value. Drawers are acid-free and cased in cloth for an attractive design that resembles a museum-quality archive. It also comes with labels, vertical files and tiny envelopes.

Personalized Baby Pillow

Give new parents a soft stitched portrait of their new little one with this embroidered pillow. Made of polyresin and hemp fabric, the pillow is removable from the zippered cover, which features the baby’s name and date of birth under the illustration. The baby can be outlined in green, pink or blue thread.

Overall best high-end gift for new parents

The SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet

The one thing new parents need more than anything else is sleep. That also means their new baby needs to sleep. This bassinet is a wonderful, functional and useful gift that can increase a baby’s sleep by one to two hours each night. The moving smart bassinet automatically responds to a baby’s cries and begins rocking and playing soothing white noise. It can keep babies from rolling onto their stomachs and is customizable via the associated mobile app. The app lets you adjust the sound, motion and cry sensitivity. It also includes a weaning option as well as a preemie mode.

