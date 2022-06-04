Which ‘‘Lord of the Rings” Funko POP! is best?

Funko POP! vinyl figures have become massively popular over the last few years, with toys depicting characters from just about every fandom imaginable. If you’re a fan of Peter Jackson’s critically acclaimed “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy, you have a wide range of stylized collectibles to choose from.

Whether you are adding to your collection or buying a gift, the Funko POP! Lord of the Rings: Gandalf figure is the top pick because it depicts the famous wizard as he looked in one of the films’ most iconic scenes.

What to know before you buy a “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP!

What is Funko POP!?

Funko POP! toys are collectible figurines designed and sold by the American toy company Funko. These stylized action figures are usually modeled after popular characters from TV shows, video games and films, and are immediately recognizable by their large heads and round, black eyes. Unlike traditional action figures, Funko POP! toys have no posable limbs and are therefore not usually used for playing. Instead, collectors and fans of the figurines collect them for their distinctive look and intricate detail. Most Funko POP! collectibles stand a little under 4 inches tall and are constructed from polyvinyl chloride.

Characters

The “Lord of the Rings” is a fantasy book series written by J.R.R. Tolkien and brought to the silver screen by director Peter Jackson. The storyline concerns a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins, who must travel across the fictional realm of Middle Earth to destroy the magical One Ring before it falls into the hands of the evil lord Sauron and his army of minions.

Most “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP! figurines will depict one of the many heroes and villains from the film series. The heroes include, but aren’t limited to, Frodo, his companion Samwise Gamgee and other members of the Fellowship of the Ring, like Gandalf, Aragorn and Legolas. Villains include Sauron himself and other enemies like Saruman and the creature Balrog.

Boxed vs. unboxed

A long-running debate among Funko POP! collectors is whether you should keep your figurine in its original packaging or display it without the box. If you are a collector who wishes to keep their toy in mint condition and resell it in the future, you should probably hold onto the box. Every Funko POP! box has a uniform shape, so keeping the packaging can also be helpful for stacking and storing the collectibles. That being said, unboxed figures can be arranged to recreate scenes from their respective films, adding a level of fun and interactivity when displaying your toys.

What to look for in a quality “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP!

Chase variants

Chase variants are exclusive, limited-edition Funko POP! figures that are highly sought after by collectors. These variants typically feature the regular figurine with a slight difference in appearance, usually a new outfit or special accessories. Chase variants can be recognized by a gold sticker on the front of the box with a chase limited-edition logo.

Intricacy

Many Funko POP! figures depict characters as how they looked in certain scenes from the films. For the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, this usually means that the figures are holding specific weapons or items that can be immediately recognized by fans.

How much you can expect to spend on a “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP!

The cost of a “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP! can vary depending on its size and rarity. Most people can expect to spend around $10-$40 for a detailed figure from the film franchise.

“Lord of the Rings” Funko POP! FAQ

What was the first Funko POP! figure?

A. While Funko has produced bobbleheads and other collectibles since 1998, the first official Funko POP! figures were unveiled in 2010 and depicted superheroes Batman, Batgirl and Green Lantern.

What do the numbers on Funko POP! boxes mean?

A. The numbers printed on the box near the Funko logo represent the mold used to create the figure.

What’s the best “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP! to buy?

Top “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP!

Funko POP! Lord of the Rings: Gandalf

What you need to know: This full-color figurine depicts Gandalf as he looked during his iconic battle with the Balrog.

What you’ll love: The intricately detailed action figure features Gandalf with a dirt-smeared face, his magic staff and a sword. Additional details include a scowling facial expression and a wooden pipe built into his staff.

What you should consider: This Gandalf action figure depicts the wizard in a blue robe, which was never shown in the films.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Lord of the Rings” Funko POP! for the money

Funko POP! Lord of the Rings: Legolas

What you need to know: This stylized vinyl figure features the famous elf with his bow and arrow.

What you’ll love: This figurine is more affordable than some Funko POP! toys and it is able to stand on its own without assistance. Users have noted the intricate detail of his hair and full-color elven outfit.

What you should consider: There were several reports of parts of the toy getting damaged in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! Rides Lord of the Rings: Witch King With Fell Beast

What you need to know: A part of the limited-edition Funko POP! Rides series, this toy features a legendary villain atop his flying steed.

What you’ll love: Depicting one of the most iconic villains from the film series, this figure is larger than most collectibles and features a ton of detail, including reptilian scales and textured armor.

What you should consider: This toy is more expensive than most Funko POP! figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

