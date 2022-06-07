Which Star Wars collectible is best?

Star Wars fans have been scooping up merchandise since the original trilogy was released in the 1970s. Star Wars collectibles are big business, allowing enthusiasts to bring home a part of the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire for themselves. Many collectibles are unique pieces that are a galaxy far, far away from traditional merchandise. However, many of them can also take an adventure to find. Which Star Wars collectibles deserve a spot on your shelf?

What to know before you buy a Star Wars collectible

Pricing

If you haven’t collected before, don’t be surprised by the price tag. Star Wars collectibles are more expensive than toys or other merchandise because they’re meant to be collected. These are items that will be displayed or kept as part of a set rather than played with or used regularly, and as such, they’re typically more expensive. Find the right one, and it’s well worth the extra investment.

Limited editions

Companies often create demand for collectibles by only making a certain number of them. These limited editions can sell out quickly and disappear forever. However, just because an item is limited edition doesn’t mean it’s a must-have. There are also standard editions of Star Wars collectibles that aren’t too much different from the limited edition. Read product descriptions closely before you spend extra money on a limited edition.

Exclusives

Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, there’s been an influx of new Star Wars collectibles on the market. Disney has manufactured collectibles to tie into the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park attraction and many new TV projects. This means that some Star Wars collectibles are exclusive to select retailers or physical stores. If you can’t find what you want online, consider shopping in person.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars collectible

Build quality

The popularity of Star Wars means that there’s no shortage of collectibles available. Not all of them are well-made as companies mass-produce products. The best Star Wars collectibles will last for years, if not decades. Fans should thoroughly read any product description and look at the accompanying photos to make sure any collectible lives up to its price tag.

Something fantastic

The Star Wars universe is full of fantastic characters, amazing starships and cool aliens. Any top-notch collectible should stand out just as much. It might have extra details that make it catch your eye across a room. It could have a neat function like lighting up or playing sounds. Some of the Star Wars collectibles are even wearable. Find something that excites you just as much as the movies.

Official merchandise

Before purchasing any Star Wars collectible, fans should verify that it’s an officially licensed product approved by Disney or Lucasfilm. There are thousands of choices, and not all of them come from an official brand. Making sure your product is officially licensed is another way to ensure that you get a quality collectible. Officially licensed products will normally say so in the item description.

How much you can expect to spend on a Star Wars collectible

The average Star Wars collectible ranges from $50-$150. Some can be more expensive depending on the size and if they’re a limited edition.

Star Wars collectible FAQ

Are Star Wars collectibles appropriate for kids?

A. No. Collectibles are different from toys. They’re intended for adults, and many of them are meant to be displayed. They’re not meant to withstand the wear and tear that kids can put on items. They can also be more delicate or heavier than other items so they can injure children if kids drop or break them. Most collectibles should be kept away from children, but there are plenty of Star Wars toys for kids.

Are there Star Wars collectibles for The Mandalorian?

A. Yes. Disney heavily merchandised “The Mandalorian” after the Disney+ series became a massive hit. There are collectibles available for that show and its upcoming spinoff, “The Book of Boba Fett.” Fans can also find merchandise based on the newest Disney+ program, “The Bad Batch.”

What’s the best Star Wars collectible to buy?

Top Star Wars collectible

Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker Collectible Helmet

What you need to know: This amazingly detailed Star Wars collectible is to be worn and makes an awesome display piece.

What you’ll love: The helmet isn’t just for show. It’s intended to be worn, including two different sets of sound effects (one from the Battle of Yavin and the other from the Battle of Hoth). There are tons of screen-accurate details, making the helmet look realistic and combat-used.

What you should consider: The helmet size is not adjustable, so it may not be wearable if you have a larger or smaller-sized head.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars collectible for the money

Robe Factory Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Table Lamp

What you need to know: This lightsaber-shaped lamp will light up any Star Wars fan day with its vibrant blue color.

What you’ll love: The lamp closely resembles Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, down to the buttons and small details on the hilt. It’s easy to assemble and use with one wall plug and a clear on-off switch. You can match it with the Darth Vader lightsaber lamp (sold separately).

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any other functions besides being displayed in your home or office.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Star Wars Sith Lord Building Kit

What you need to know: This Star Wars merchandise is a one-part interactive toy and one-part collectible as fans can build their own custom art.

What you’ll love: Fans can choose to assemble their own portrait of Darth Vader, Darth Maul or Kylo Ren, so this set is perfect no matter which Star Wars films are your favorite. There are hours of entertainment in the building process. The set has a tangible reward in displaying your finished art, just like any other painting.

What you should consider: Thousands of pieces mean this isn’t a LEGO set for the faint of heart. The pieces are all very small and easy to lose if you’re not keeping a close eye on them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brittany Frederick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.