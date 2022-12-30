Best laser tag sets

Laser tag

Laser tag offers people of all ages a safe way to play an adrenaline-fueled tactical battle game. Rather than using potentially painful paintballs, these guns use infrared light to track hits.

Most laser tag sets offer automatic score tracking and multiple game modes, so the fun never ends, but some sets offer more than others and may have more accurate infrared sensors. If you want to make sure your laser tag set purchase is the right one, learning about the key features, styles and brands is necessary.

Laser tag set

Do you want a rechargeable laser tag game set?

Many laser tag guns and vests require AA or AAA batteries to run, but if remembering to place the batteries in your equipment is a burden, consider a rechargeable model. A rechargeable battery pack in a good laser tag set can last eight games or more before needing to recharge. It’s important to note that younger players may burn through the power quicker than older players, as they tend to like to hit the trigger more than is necessary.

Vest vs. no-vest

In these laser tag sets, players aim for targets located in the center front and back of the vests. These are likely the variations that come to mind when you think of laser tag sets. Some people prefer this classic experience. Others may find the vests to be cumbersome.

Nowadays, you have the option to play laser tag without vests. In these sets, the infrared targets are typically in the guns themselves. Many people enjoy the freedom of not wearing a vest while they play. However, some find aiming at each other’s guns less enjoyable than aiming at vests.

How many guns do you need?

Some laser tag sets only come with two guns but allow you to add more laser guns for team-play and multiplayer games. Others may only let you play with the two included guns. Most sets will consist of everything you need for four players, and some even allow for unlimited players in a single game.

Laser tag equipment

Durability

When playing laser tag, guns are bound to be dropped. You mustn’t simply opt for the cheapest set you can find, as it may not last longer than a few games. Laser tag sets from trusted brands like Nerf can withstand rough-housing, but many lesser-known brands make capable laser tag equipment as well.

Multiple game-modes

Want to play one-on-one, teams or battle-royale style matches? You’ll need to ensure your laser tag set has the game mode you want to play. Many laser tag sets allow you to choose teams by setting the lights on your equipment to a specific color, whereas others might indicate the group by the color of the equipment itself.

Additional features

If you plan on playing laser tag when it’s dark outside, you may want to consider getting a set that features flashlights on the guns.

Some laser tag game sets allow you to choose different weapon settings, such as pistol, laser, machine gun and rocket launcher. Different weapon settings often deal different levels of damage and have different amounts of ammo before reload.

How much can you expect to spend on a laser tag set?

Depending on how many guns, vests and features you require from your laser tag set, you can spend anywhere from $50-$200.

Laser tag set FAQ

Do I need to wear protective eyewear while playing laser tag?

A. Some older sets require protective glasses, but most modern laser tag sets allow you to play without them.

How far away can you shoot someone from when playing laser tag?

A. Many laser tag sets have a reach of 100 feet or more. Since most modern laser tag sets use safe infra-red technology, the lasers may seem less accurate if you’re standing too close to another player.

Best laser tag sets

Top laser tag set

Armogear Laser Tag Guns With Vests Set of Four

What you need to know: This advanced laser tag set allows you to play with unlimited players, night or day.

What you’ll love: The built-in flashlights on the guns make it easy to play at night. This set features a stealth mode that allows you to turn the lights on your device off for 15 seconds for sneak attacks. The weapons and vests in this bundle are incredibly sturdy.

What you should consider: Each device takes three AAA batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laser tag game set for the money

Kidzlane Laser Tag Guns Set of 4

What you need to know: It’s a four-team laser tag set with a 130-feet range and numerous weapon settings.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly laser tag set can accommodate as many players as you want. The compatible laser spider toy (sold separately) is a fun way to play laser tag when you don’t have other players.

What you should consider: It’s not as accurate as some other sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nerf Lazer Tag Phoenix Two-Pack

What you need to know: The most trusted brand in foam-dart guns makes an impressive laser tag set as well.

What you’ll love: You can reload the weapons with the slide and recoil. These guns are highly accurate. Players love the lights and sounds these guns make while in use.

What you should consider: Some reports state there have been issues with guns not registering hits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

