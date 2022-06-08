Which Step2 toy boxes are best?

Children grow up so fast, and the only thing that grows quicker than them is their toy collection. The amount of toys in your home can quickly become overwhelming, especially if you don’t have an efficient way to store them.

This is why toy boxes have become an indisputable necessity in any home with children. They keep toys all in one place while maintaining a sense of organization. One of the most trusted brands for kid’s furniture and toys, Step2 offers some excellent options, like the Step2 Lift and Hide Bookcase Storage Chest.

What to know before you buy a Step2 toy box

Toy box styles

Step2 offers toy storage in two different styles.

Toy box: This is the standard design that most people think of when they hear toy box. These are typically larger and have lids on them, intended for long-term use. Some models have lids that are removable.

Toy organizers: These typically feature a set of bins that sit on a rack. They can be great for keeping small toys organized while keeping them in plain sight. Small children who haven’t developed a sense of organization yet will typically leave these pretty messy, so you’ll be tasked with keeping it organized for a while.

Size

The best size for your toy box depends on how much space you have and how many toys you are looking to store. Keep in mind that any toy collection typically grows quickly. You can never have too much storage space.

Colors and patterns

Most models of Step2 toy boxes offer several different color options. This is helpful if you are looking to match the color of the toy box with other furniture. Getting your child’s favorite color will add a personalized touch and make it seem extra appealing to them.

What to look for in a quality Step2 toy box

Additional features

One convenient feature of some Step2 toy boxes is the addition of a connected shelf. This makes it easy to keep your child’s favorite toys and books all together in one location. Step2 offers a toy box with a lid that snaps on and off the box, doubling as a surface where your child can clip on paper and create a piece of art.

Safety features

A toy box should be easy for a child to use on their own while maintaining safety measures. Step2 toy boxes that have lids include small gaps on the sides that serve as finger cutouts. It prevents fingers from getting crushed if the lid falls shut unexpectedly and makes it easy to get out for any child who enjoys climbing inside things and finds themselves stuck. Each toy box details its safety measures in the product description.

Longevity

Young children acquire many toys in a small amount of time, and the collection will only continue to grow as they get older. It is important to find a toy box that will grow alongside your child and their changing interests.

How much you can expect to spend on a Step2 toy box

All Step2 toy boxes are made from a sturdy and durable plastic and range in price from $70-$150. Factors influencing the price are size and added features, such as a shelf for books and art supply storage.

Step2 toy box FAQ

Can I anchor my Step2 toy box to the wall?

A. It is always a good idea to anchor your toy box to the wall, especially if your particular model happens to be tall. Some Step2 toy boxes and toy storage include anchors for securing it to the wall, but others will require you to purchase them separately.

Can my Step2 toy box be used outside?

A. It depends on what kind of toys will be stored inside. Most Step2 toy boxes are made of a durable plastic, which will hold up in outdoor weather. However, the lids don’t have air-tight seals and water could get inside easily.

Do any Step2 toy boxes come with locks?

A. Complying with the U.S. Product Safety Commission recommendation, Step2 toy boxes do not come with locks as a safety measure, intended to help prevent the chance of suffocation.

What’s the best Step2 toy box to buy?

Top Step2 toy box

Step2 Lift and Hide Bookcase Storage Chest

What you need to know: Including both a deep storage chest and a shelf, this toy box from Step2 is perfect for keeping your child’s favorite toys and books all in one place.

What you’ll love: The book shelf includes a back cover that prevents books from falling out and can fit books up to 10 inches tall. The display shelf on the top is great for special toys meant to be displayed rather than played with.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say that the lid does not securely attach to the toy box and falls off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Step2 toy box for the money

Step2 2-in-1 Toy Box & Art Lid

What you need to know: This toy box comes in several different colors and has an art board lid, so your little one can clip down a piece of paper and use it as an art table, too.

What you’ll love: Two small storage bins on the lid are perfect for small toys or art supplies. The art board lid is removable, so that your child can take any work of art and complete it on-the-go. The toy chest is deep and can hold lots of toys.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the lid falls off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Step2 Fun Time Room Organizer and Toy Storage

What you need to know: With storage for books and toys alike, this organizer will keep your child’s belongings together in one convenient location.

What you’ll love: Included are 11 storage bins that can be removed and rearranged, perfect for keeping toys organized while still having them be fully visible. The included blank stickers can be put onto the bins and used as labels.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the storage bins were much smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

