GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – They don’t call it great for anything.

A recent list of the best and worst tourist attractions in the US was taken from a poll by Family Destinations Guide website. The list was composed of Tripadvisor reviews.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has about 12.1 million visitors per year with 89% of Tripadvisor reviews that called it excellent. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is located in North Carolina and Tennessee.

The rest of the best list has locations like Central Park, National Mall, and even Walt Disney World among others.

To find out who made the rest of the best (and worst) list of the survey, click here.