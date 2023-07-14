GREENVILLE – N.C. Department of Transportation crews plan to implement shifting overnight lane closures beginning Sunday to continue resurfacing South Memorial Drive (N.C. 11), weather permitting.

Repaving will start from Laurie Ellis Road to Davenport Farm Road, continuing toward Greenville Boulevard. Crews are scheduled to close lanes from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

The repaving between U.S. 264 Alternate (Greenville Boulevard) in Greenville and N.C. 102 in Ayden began in June. Closures will occur intermittently until the work is completed by the end of this year. Drivers should slow down and be mindful of crews working in the area.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.