From whipped dalgona coffee to a freddo cappuccino, TikTok is no stranger to coffee trends. The latest of these is the sparkling Americano, which is a refreshing alternative to hot Americanos.

If this new style of coffee is on your radar, you might be wondering what you need to make it. Luckily, it only requires a couple of ingredients and a small amount of equipment.

What is a sparkling Americano?

A regular Americano is espresso mixed with hot water, while a sparkling Americano mixes espresso with sparkling water. This creates a refreshing, carbonated type of iced coffee that’s perfect for hot days.

What do you need to make a sparkling Americano?

You’ll need a few ingredients and bits of equipment to make this drink. You may already have some of these, but if not, you’ll need to buy them.

Espresso maker: You need espresso to make this type of coffee, so an espresso maker is essential.

Ice: Whether you have an ice maker, an ice cube tray or you just buy ice, it's needed for this coffee recipe.

Sparkling water: You can buy a bottle of sparkling water or club soda, but if you use sparkling water regularly, it may be worth investing in a soda maker.

Coffee: A quality shot of espresso is what makes this drink special, so buy whole beans or ground coffee that you love the taste of.

Extras to add flavor: Any extras you use are optional, but many recipes call for an orange slice, while other variations include vanilla, yuzu and lemon-lavender.

How to make a sparkling Americano

You can make a sparkling Americano in four simple steps, which makes it an obvious choice to whip up on a hot day.

Grab an average-sized drinking glass, add an orange slice (if using) to the bottom and fill it with ice.

Fill the glass to around three-quarters full with sparkling water or club soda.

Grind your beans, if using whole beans, and pull an espresso shot using your espresso machine. If you don’t have one, you can make strong coffee using a moka pot, but your resulting Americano will be weaker than one made using true espresso.

Pour 2 ounces of espresso into the glass, and stir gently to mix it with the sparkling water. It’s now ready to drink.

Best items for making a sparkling Americano

De’Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This is a solid, entry-level espresso machine, though serious coffee aficionados will want an upgrade eventually. Sold by Amazon

Java Planet Colombia Organic Coffee Beans

Not only is this single-origin coffee organic and fairly traded, but it also has a fruity, balanced and low-acidity flavor that works beautifully in sparkling Americanos. Sold by Amazon

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker

If you discover you love sparkling coffee or you drink a lot of sparkling water anyway, you’ll save money in the long run by buying a Soda Stream. Sold by Amazon

