Which Nylabone toys are best?
Some dogs seem to chomp their way through any toys you buy for them, but Nylabone toys are incredibly durable and a great choice for serious chewers. Classic chew toys aside, Nylabone also makes balls and other fun toys you and your dog can play with together.
It’s important to consider the needs of your dog, their size and their chewing or playing style when picking out a Nylabone. With all this in mind, you’ll find plenty of great options for your canine companion.
What are Nylabone toys?
Nylabones are dog toys. Although Nylabone has branched out over the years, its original toys were made from a tough nylon material and shaped like bones, hence the name. The majority of Nylabones are still made from this material but come in a range of shapes — some bonelike and some not.
Types of Nylabone toys
You can fit most Nylabone dog toys into one of three categories: chew toys, Power Play toys and puppy toys.
- Chew toys: Most Nylabone chews are made from nylon. It’s tough enough that dogs can’t chew chunks off, but they can shave small fragments off, making it satisfying to chew. However, you can also find a handful of strong rubber Nylabones.
- Power Play toys: The Power Play range contains toys like balls and flying discs that dogs play with but don’t chew.
- Puppy toys: Nylabone makes a separate range of puppy toys that are made from gentler materials suitable for little mouths. They’re ideal for helping young dogs threw the teething stage and redirecting problem chewing.
Nylabone sizes
Nylabone has its own sizing system that isn’t always clear at first glance. Here’s what those sizes mean:
- Petite: These extra-small toys are perfect for toy breeds up to 15 pounds.
- Regular: The regular size is listed as suitable for dogs up to 25 pounds.
- Wolf: Wolf size is the equivalent of medium and is for dogs up to 35 pounds.
- Giant: Despite the name “giant,” this size isn’t suitable for very big dogs — only those up to a maximum of 55 pounds.
- Souper: Souper is the equivalent of extra-large. It’s suitable for dogs of 50 pounds and up. Although there’s no listed weight limit, this size may not be strong enough for giant breeds. Exercise caution with very large dogs.
- Monster: The biggest Nylabone size around, these are also listed as suitable for dogs 50 pounds and up, but they’re even bigger than souper versions. They’re perfect for extra-large dogs and powerful chewers.
Best Nylabone chew toys for adult dogs
Nylabone Power Chew Variety Triple Pack
You get excellent value from this three-pack of chews for small dogs, up to 25 pounds. They come in chocolate or bacon flavors, plus a triple-threat bacon, chicken and peanut butter option.
Nylabone Flavor Frenzy Power Chew Dog Bone
With all sizes from petite to souper available, there’s an option here to suit practically any dog. They come in unusual flavors that even appeal to picky dogs, including funnel cake and bacon, egg and cheese.
Sold by Amazon
Nylabone Power Chew Textured Ring
Suitable for extreme chewers, even the strongest jaws can’t chomp through this chew. Its ring shape is a great alternative to the standard bone-shaped chews.
This extra-extra-large chew is suitable for the biggest of dogs — those over 50 pounds, including giant breeds. It comes in several shapes and a range of flavors, including bacon and turkey and sweet potato.
The textured surface of this chew helps clean teeth and massage gums to improve your dog’s dental health. It comes in sizes from petite to souper.
Sold by Amazon
Nylabone Dura Chew Power Chew Textured Bone
With textured and ridged parts, this bone is satisfying for dogs to chew. The “flavor medley” appeals to even picky pooches, so it’s a great option to start with for dogs who’ve been reluctant to try Nylabones in the past.
Best Nylabone chew toys for puppies
Nylabone Puppy Chew Toy Triple Pack
This three-pack includes one softer starter bone with nubs that are great for teething, one slightly tougher bone to move onto and one edible bone. It’s great for helping puppies through the difficult chewing phase.
Nylabone Puppy Chew Ring Bones
Puppies have plenty of options for chewing on this bone with a ring center. It’s made from a relatively soft material that’s perfect for small mouths.
Sold by Amazon
Nylabone Puppy Power Chew Teething Rings
Designed to help puppies through the teething phase, the textured surface is great for relieving sore gums. It’s interesting enough to keep them away from shoes and other forbidden items.
Nylabone Puppy Teething X Bone
Thanks to its X-shape, this bone has four ends for pups to chew on, while they can use the others to easily hold it in place with their paws. The beef flavor draws puppies to it and keeps them engaged.
Best Nylabone Power Play toys
Nylabone Power Play Gum a Ball
The soft, squishy material these balls are made from is gentle on teeth but surprisingly durable. They float, so they’re great for playing with your dog at a favorite swimming spot.
Sold by Amazon
Nylabone Power Play Crazy Ball
This ball has an erratic bounce due to its irregular shape, which keeps dogs entertained for longer and poses a challenge for dogs who are experts at catching regular balls.
Dogs have no trouble grabbing and holding onto this ball due to the grooves. It also has a challenging erratic bounce and it floats on water.
Nylabone Power Play Fling-a-Bounce
With its fabric tail, this toy is easy to fling long distances for your dog to chase. It also doubles as a tug toy and is satisfying for dogs to grab and shake.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.