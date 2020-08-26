Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Coronavirus
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
NC State reducing campus housing
Top Stories
Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 strength ahead of landfall
Live
RNC Recap: Melania Trump talks virus, racial strife
Live
ECU, Pitt County Schools address COVID-19 cases
Video
Online Originals: Montford Point Marines preview
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Features
Destination Vacation
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Online Originals
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
Stop Summer Hunger
School Watch
Eastern Carolina Education Connection
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Better Business Brief
A Loving Home
Calendar
Southern Bank: Money Matters
Health Watch
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
Live Events
The Download
Station Info
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Southern Bank – Money Matters: Overdraft Fees
Southern Bank: Money Matters
by: WNCT Staff
Posted:
Aug 26, 2020 / 12:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2020 / 12:41 PM EDT
LKQD Outstream
Trending Stories
ECU, Pitt County Schools address COVID-19 cases
Video
NC State reducing campus housing
9 inmates, 2 officers at Pitt County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19
Video
Online Originals: Montford Point Marines preview
Video
Drug operations lead to multiple arrests across ENC
Video
WNCT-TV