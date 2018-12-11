Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Man rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach, in critical condition
Top Stories
Suspect on the run in Bertie County
Netflix to cut smoking in future original programming
Utilities explosion damages dorm at University of Nevada, Reno
Melania Trump’s Slovenian hometown unveils statue of first lady
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
5 En Español
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
Southern Stars
Terry Edwards of Greenville is a Southern Star
Pastor Candance Wilson of Havelock is a Southern Star
Ronald Evans of Greenville is a Southern Star
Brenda McLamore of Kinston is a Southern Star
Mike Jenkins of Kinston is a Southern Star
More Southern Stars Headlines
Mike Rogister of Greenville is a Southern Star
Donnie Phillips of Greenville is a Southern Star
Ron Smith of Greenville is a Southern Star
Steve Criste of Snow Hill is a Southern Star
Donna Robinson of Ayden is a Southern Star
Judy Robison of Havelock is a Southern Star
Kathy Oakley of Greenville is a Southern Star
John Dunn of Emerald Isle is a Southern Star
Gera Miles and Dion Dail of Greenville are Southern Stars
Edith Boyd of Greenville is a Southern Star
Fill out my Wufoo form!