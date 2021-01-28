Rev. Lonnie Bush is the 2020 Southern Star of the Year

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — During 2020, we honored several people across Eastern North Carolina who are doing good work in their communities. We call them Southern Stars.

A Southern Star of the Year was selected among the recipients from the past year. The 2020 Southern Star of the Year is Rev. Lonnie Bush, who is honored for his volunteer work at Three Rivers Health and Rehab Center in Windsor.

Click the video to learn more about Bush and the work he does.