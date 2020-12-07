10,000 people descend on Raleigh for girls soccer tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite the pandemic more than 300 youth girl soccer teams from more than 20 different states descended on Raleigh this weekend for a tournament.

There was a mask requirement for both players and attendees. There were also several hand sanitizing stations and safety signage covering the soccer park.

Nearly 10,000 people attended the 3 day tournament which took place at 10-15 different locations around Wake County, with players, families and around 350 scouts coming from more than 20 different states.

The event was an opportunity from some players to get time in front of college scouts which many haven’t been able to do so far because of the pandemic.

The tournament organizer says they’re doing everything they can to keep everyone protected.

“We’ve been able to showcase throughout the year that you can play soccer and not transfer covid. And not only can you but we haven’t seen anyone do it yet. The data continues to support that here, across the state and throughout the country as well,” said Bryan Bachelder Tournament Director.

Spectators were also restricted to designated areas and asked to social distance.

The tournament began on Friday and ended Sunday evening.