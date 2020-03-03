Live Now
(12) Duke rolls past N.C. State with big second half

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 02: Markell Johnson #11 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack blocks a shot by Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 02, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as No. 12 Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State 88-69 on Monday night. Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for Duke, which shot 63% after halftime. Duke had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions after halftime and dominated the glass by a 46-27 margin. The Blue Devils also used zone defense to take N.C. State out of its early rhythm. Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack, who won the first meeting by 22 points.

