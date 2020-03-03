(12) Duke rolls past N.C. State with big second half

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as No. 12 Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State 88-69 on Monday night. Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for Duke, which shot 63% after halftime. Duke had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions after halftime and dominated the glass by a 46-27 margin. The Blue Devils also used zone defense to take N.C. State out of its early rhythm. Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack, who won the first meeting by 22 points.