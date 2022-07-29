WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins just keep on truckin’ along, winning their 12th straight on Thursday at the Wilson Tobs, 5-3.

The Marlins (36-9), who own the best overall record in the Coastal Plain League, scored four of their five runs in the second and third innings then held off a couple of rally attempts by the Tobs (26-19) to secure the win.

Dylan Rogers and Mason Maners each connected on homers to power the Marlins. Rogers finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. He drove in a run in the third with a double before Maners’ two-run homer. Maners finished 1-for-4 overall.

Ben Miller also had two hits for Morehead City.

The Marlins and Tobs play again Friday in Morehead City at 7 p.m. Morehead City’s last regular-season game is Saturday, also at 7, against the Tri-City Chili Peppers at home.

The Petit Cup best-of-3 playoffs start Sunday at Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City.