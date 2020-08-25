2020 Pirate Football Preview: A look at the ECU Defense

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The Pirate defense looks to be bigger, stronger and faster in 2020.

This is a defense that has struggled over the years, and that struggle continued last season.

Pirate head coach Mike Houston hired Blake Harrell to come in as the team’s new defensive coordinator, and he has his work cut out for him.

The strength of the unit may be at linebacker, where Xavier Smith and Bruce Bivens return with plenty of experience. The secondary also features Alabama transfer Nigel Knott and freshman All-American Ja’Quan McMillian.