2020 Pirate Football Preview: A look at the ECU Offense

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina’s offense looks to be the strength of the team in 2020.

That offense is led by quarterback Holton Ahlers. The Greenville, N.C., native and D.H. Conley High School product was named to the Manning Award Watch List last week, one week after being included on the Wuerrfel Trophy Watch List.

Ahlers has completed 391-of-705 passes for 5,172 yards and 33 touchdowns while only suffering 13 interceptions. He owns one 500-yard, four 400-yard and eight 300-yard passing outings and has thrown at least one scoring pass in 15 of 22 games. A 2020 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon’s, Ahlers already ranks seventh on ECU’s career passing yards, completions and total offense (6,123) lists.

On the ground, Ahlers has racked up 951 yards on 227 carries (4.2 ypr) and tallied 12 touchdowns. He stands sixth all-time in ECU quarterback rushing yards.

Ahlers will be the first to say that this Pirate offense is certainly not a one-man show.

C.J. Johnson, Tyler Snead and Blake Prohl make up one of the nation’s best wide receiving corps.

Johnson set an ECU rookie record with a team-leading 908 receiving yards last year.

East Carolina opens the 2020 football season on September 12th against Marshall at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.