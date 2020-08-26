2020 Pirate Football Preview: Pirate Kicker Jake Verity

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jake Verity ECU Football_493714

GREENVILLE (WNCT)- Jake Verity returns to the Pirate’s line-up as one of the nation’s top place-kickers.

Verity is once again a Lou Groza Award Watch List member and is genuily considered to be a candidate for All-American status this season.

Verity has scored 280 points in his ECU career. That’s 4th best all-time and just 21 points short of the career school record. He has connected on 60-of-77 field goal attempts in his 38 games at East Carolina. He has also hit on 100-of-102 extra point attempts with the Pirates.

He enters this season having hit at least one field goal in 13 straight games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV