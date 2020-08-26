2020 Pirate Football Preview: Pirate Kicker Jake Verity

GREENVILLE (WNCT)- Jake Verity returns to the Pirate’s line-up as one of the nation’s top place-kickers.

Verity is once again a Lou Groza Award Watch List member and is genuily considered to be a candidate for All-American status this season.

Verity has scored 280 points in his ECU career. That’s 4th best all-time and just 21 points short of the career school record. He has connected on 60-of-77 field goal attempts in his 38 games at East Carolina. He has also hit on 100-of-102 extra point attempts with the Pirates.

He enters this season having hit at least one field goal in 13 straight games.