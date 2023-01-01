Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together.

=====

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 2022 has been an action-packed year for sports, but much focus has been on North Carolina teams and one young man’s incredible journey.

2022 in review: Our most popular videos

2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories

2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT

The Carolina Hurricanes made a run in the Stanley Cup playoffs, East Carolina University football won its bowl game, the Carolina Panthers fired their head coach, ECU basketball welcomed in a new coaching staff, high school football and more.

Here’s a look at our top sports stories from this year:

After the Pirates became bowl eligible for the second year in a row, the buzz intensified as to where ECU would go after their final regular-season game at Temple. A lot of people were interested in knowing more, too.

Once ECU defeated Temple in its last regular season game, they anxiously waited to find out where they were headed a week before it would be announced. A lot of people were also interested, too.

(ECU Sports Information photo)

In January, North Pitt High School brought a former ECU athlete onto their staff as its next football coach.

New North Pitt High School football coach C.J. Wilson (Garrett Short, WNCT photo)

In the highly anticipated NCHSAA football state championships, New Bern won its fourth state championship title.

(WNCT photo)

Eastern North Carolina rallied around ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd after a boating incident led to the loss of his right leg. He talked with WNCT’s Courtney Layton about where he’s come since the accident.

Courtney Layton photo (WNCT)

In early August, after numerous surgeries to help close the wound and try to save Parker Bryd’s life, the tough decision was made to amputate his damaged right leg.

In February, East Carolina junior wide receiver C.J. Johnson was suspended indefinitely according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston. After a few months, he was reinstated to the team and ended up having a big season.

People continued to follow Parker Byrd’s progress after his boating accident. He learned he might need another amputation above his knee after his surgery to remove his right leg below the knee. The good news was that later, he and his family learned he would not have to lose his knee.

High school football was our top overall story by miles. In fact, our weekly scores and highlights show was the top sports story nearly every week in the season. Shocker, right?