2nd Round of NCHSAA football playoffs set for Friday
1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#8 South Creek (6-6) at #1 Rosewood (10-1)
#5 Northside-Pinetown (8-4) at #4 Northampton County (8-3)
#6 Gates County (8-4) at #3 Pamlico County (6-5)
#7 Washington County (7-5) at #2 North Edgecombe (8-3)
WEST
#8 Alleghany (4-8) at #1 Robbinsville (11-0)
#5 Winston-Salem Prep (8-4) at #4 Murphy (9-2)
#11 Albemarle (5-7) at #3 Thomas Jefferson (10-1)
#7 Andrews (6-6) at #2 Elkin (9-2)
1AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#9 Hobbton (8-4) at #1 Tarboro (11-0)
#5 Princeton (10-1) at #4 North Rowan (8-3)
#6 Manteo (10-2) at #3 Granville Central (7-4)
#7 North Stanly (7-5) at #2 John A. Holmes (10-0)
WEST
#9 Starmount (6-6) at #1 East Surry (11-0)
#5 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) at #4 Mount Airy (8-3)
#6 Swain County (10-2) at #3 Bessemer City (7-4)
#7 Polk County (9-3) at #2 Mitchell (10-1)
2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#9 Beddingfield (9-3) at #1 Clinton (10-1)
#5 Red Springs (9-2) at #4 West Craven (9-3)
#6 Southwest Onslow (10-2) at #3 Northeastern (9-3)
#7 Whiteville (9-2) at #2 SouthWest Edgecombe (11-1)
WEST
#9 CD Owen (7-4) at #1 Mountain Heritage (10-1)
#5 Eastern Randolph (10-2) at #4 West Stokes (9-3)
#6 Chase (10-2) at #3 Brevard (10-2)
#7 Newton-Conover (8-4) at #2 Reidsville (11-1)
2AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#9 East Duplin (7-5) at #1 Randleman (11-0)
#5 Currituck County (9-3) at #4 South Granville (9-3)
#14 North Davidson (7-5) at #6 Hertford County (10-2)
#7 Salisbury (10-2) at #2 Washington (9-3)
WEST
#8 Maiden (9-3) at #1 Shelby (10-1)
#13 South Point (6-6) at #12 West Lincoln (9-3)
#6 Burns (10-2) at #3 Hibriten (11-1)
#7 Pisgah (9-2) at #2 North Lincoln (11-1)
3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#8 Northern Nash (8-4) at #1 Southern Nash (12-0)
#5 Rocky Mount (9-3) at #4 Terry Sanford (9-3)
#6 Northside-Jacksonville (7-5) at #3 Eastern Alamance (12-0)
#10 Western Alamance (9-3) at #2 Havelock (10-1)
WEST
#9 West Rowan (8-4) at #1 Crest (10-2)
#5 Charlotte Catholic (8-3) at #4 Hunter Huss (9-2)
#6 Northeast Guilford (10-2) at #3 A.C. Reynolds (10-2)
#10 Kings Mountain (10-2) at #2 Statesville (12-0)
3AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#9 Southern Alamance (9-3) at #1 Lee County (12-0)
#5 Cleveland (11-1) at #4 D.H. Conley (9-3)
#14 Gray’s Creek (8-4) at #6 Southeast Guilford (9-3)
#7 West Brunswick (10-1) at #2 New Hanover (11-1)
WEST
#8 Parkland (8-3) at #1 Weddington (12-0)
#13 Northern Guilford (8-4) at #5 Northwest Cabarrus (11-1)
#6 Mount Tabor (8-4) at #3 Dudley (10-2)
#10 A.L. Brown (8-3) at #2 Watauga (11-1)
4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#8 Seventy-First (7-5) at #1 New Bern (9-2)
#5 Heritage (8-4) at #4 Cardinal Gibbons (9-2)
#6 Scotland (10-2) at #3 Jordan (9-2)
#7 Jack Britt (8-4) at #2 South View (10-2)
WEST
#9 Porter Ridge (7-5) at #1 Grimsley (10-1)
#5 Glenn (8-4) at #4 Hickory Ridge (8-3)
#6 Mooresville (7-5) at #3 Ragsdale (5-6)
#7 Davie (7-5) at #2 East Forsyth (9-2)
4AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
EAST
#8 Rolesville (10-2) at #1 Wake Forest (10-1)
#12 Apex Friendship (8-4) at #4 Hoggard (5-5)
Garner defeats Holly Springs by forfeit
#7 Hoke County (8-4) at #2 Leesville Road (10-0)
WEST
#8 Hough (8-4) at #1 Richmond County (11-0)
#5 Ardrey Kell (11-1) at #4 Myers Park (11-0)
#11 Reagan (9-3) at #3 West Forsyth (10-1)
#10 Vance (9-2) at #2 Mallard Creek (10-0-1)