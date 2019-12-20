Live Now
(4) Duke runs past Wofford, 86-57

Sports

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57. The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who shot 54%. Duke played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot. Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers, who were coming off a win at North Carolina over the weekend.

