WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A rising seventh grader from A.G. Cox Middle School picked up a special honor during an outdoor track and field event on July 24.

J’Khari Simmons took home three gold medals and was named Most Outstanding Athlete. He represented Revelation Peak Performance Track Club at the 2022 Russell Blunt Invitational in the 11-12-year-old age group.

Simmons finished first in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash. He is also the first athlete in R.P.P. history to take home the honor of Most Outstanding Athlete for the 11-12 age group.

“The quality that makes J’Khari so successful is his coachability. He listens to his coaching cues and applies it in practice. His success at meets comes from the hard work he put in at practice,” said Isaiah Gorham, vice president of the RPP.