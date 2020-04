GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina’s annual ‘Mustache March’ came to an abrupt end when the Pirate baseball season was canceled due to the coronavirus.

In past years, the Pirate players have ended ‘Mustache March’ with the big ‘Shave Off’ on live television on WNCT-TV.

9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey took a look back at past years from the ‘Mustache March’ wrap-ups.

Fans are still asked to donate in the fight against ALS to continue to raise funds.