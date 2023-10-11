WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey asked us to share this message about his current health condition:

=====

I just want to thank all of our viewers for their thoughts and prayers as I navigate through a health issue this fall. So many of you have asked questions on social media and on our website that I felt the need to address the situation.

It is a very private matter, but I have been a part of the television world in Eastern North Carolina for 39 years now, which essentially makes it public. Things are a little different this fall as my family and I brave waters we weren’t really prepared for.

I have a strong team, and I think I’ll be back in full force, sooner rather than later. I appreciate everyone’s concerns. I have the best job in the world and I don’t intend on giving it up any time soon! Thanks for thinking of me during this difficult time….