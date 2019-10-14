Live Now
AAC Media Day: Pirates picked 11th, Gardner honored

PHILADELPHIA (WNCT) East Carolina was selected 11th in the 12-team American Athletic Conference Coaches Preseason Poll, the league announced Monday morning.

Pirate sophomore Jayden Gardner was named 2nd team All-AAC in that preseason poll.

American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll:
t-1. Houston (7) – 113
t-1. Memphis (4) – 113
3. Cincinnati (1) – 94
4. Wichita State – 88
5. USF – 79
6. UConn – 75
7. Temple – 72
8. SMU – 47
9. UCF – 40
10. Tulsa – 36
11. ECU – 20
12. Tulane – 15

