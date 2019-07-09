AAC names Agnos as Male, Scholar Athlete of the Year

Former ECU pitcher Jake Agnos has been named the American Athletic Conference Male and Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year the league office announced Tuesday morning. Agnos becomes the first Pirate to earn either of The American yearly awards in school history and will receive a $4,000 postgraduate financial scholarship.

A fourth round selection by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Agnos appeared in 17 games (all starts) where he posted an 11-3 record with a 2.29 ERA. The lefty, who became the 12th different hurler in program history to win the pitching triple crown, fanned an ECU and American Athletic Conference single-season record 145 batters while walking 43 in 102.0 innings. He also set the league career strikeout record during the opening game of the Louisville Super Regional (295) with his five versus the Cardinals surpassing Houston’s Seth Romero (2015-17).

The Haymarket, Va. native, who was the second Pirate in program history to be named to six All-America teams in one season, combined on five shutouts and allowed 29 runs (26 earned) on 74 hits while holding opposing batters to a composite .198 batting average. Agnos set the modern day school record with 32.2 consecutive scoreless innings that ended on a wild pitch in the 2019 AAC Baseball Championships against Houston. He tallied a team-high nine quality starts (6.0 IP, 3 or less ERs) and recorded double-digit strikeouts in a contest five times with a career-best 12 against UConn in a personal-best 8.2 innings on April 8. In all, he ranked first at ECU in six pitching categories and led the AAC in seven stat columns including strikeouts looking with 58.

Off the field, Agnos was an eight-time ECU Director of Athletic Honor member, two-time AAC All-Academic selection (2017-18), First-Team Google Cloud Academic All-American (2019) and two-time academic all-district honoree (2018-19). A member of ECU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and previous member of the Athletic Leadership Living Learning Community, Agnos sported a cumulative 3.95 GPA at ECU while majoring in management information systems. He was named the 2019 ECU Mr. Pirate at the 6th Annual Goldspys, which is presented to the male student-athlete who excels in the classroom and in athletics, while also contributing to the community. He was also selected to the 2019 Nutrien All-Academic Team at the annual Breakfast of Champions.

Agnos’ 2019 Postseason Honors