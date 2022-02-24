RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High School graduate Terquavion Smith and the NC State Wolfpack will host North Carolina on Saturday.

The last time these two teams played was Jan. 29. Smith had one of his best games thus far as a member of the Wolfpack.

Terquavion Smith, left (AP photo)

Even though the Tar Heels came out on top, 100-80, Smith had one of the best games of his young college career. He alone had almost half of NC State’s total points with 34, shooting 47% from the field, and 84% on free throws.

A week before that, on Jan. 22, NC State faced Virginia in PNC Arena, and Smith was ready to shine on his home court. He dropped 20 points on the Cavaliers in the team’s 77-63 win. Though he didn’t have a great night shooting (31% from the field and 33% from the three-point line), a win is a win.

Terquavion Smith (NCSU Sports Information photo)

He spent 30 minutes on the court against Louisville on Jan. 13 and in that time he shot an incredible 69% from the field and 66% from the three-point line. He totaled 24 points to lead NC State to a 79-63 win.

In his 24 minutes against Georgia Tech on Feb. 16, Smith shot 64% from the field, including 75% from 3-point range. It added up to a high 26 points. The Wolfpack left with a 76-61 win.

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith (0) (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)