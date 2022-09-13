GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule. Comprised of 150 games, the ACC’s regular-season conference slate opens Dec. 2 and finishes March 4.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s ACC men’s basketball schedule as there is tremendous anticipation surrounding the upcoming season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The schedule will once again feature incredibly competitive games and we look forward to watching our amazing student-athletes and programs compete for championships. There’s never a shortage of excitement when it comes to ACC basketball – especially after another incredible postseason that our league enjoyed last year – and we appreciate our television partners making every game accessible to our fans.”