GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule. Comprised of 150 games, the ACC’s regular-season conference slate opens Dec. 2 and finishes March 4.
2022-23 Team Conference Schedules
“We are thrilled to announce this year’s ACC men’s basketball schedule as there is tremendous anticipation surrounding the upcoming season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The schedule will once again feature incredibly competitive games and we look forward to watching our amazing student-athletes and programs compete for championships. There’s never a shortage of excitement when it comes to ACC basketball – especially after another incredible postseason that our league enjoyed last year – and we appreciate our television partners making every game accessible to our fans.”
The ACC will conduct another 20-game schedule for each team, the fourth straight year that’s been done. The conference schedule tips off the weekend of Dec. 2-4 with a full slate of seven games.
The 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 7-11 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro. The event returns to Greensboro for a record 29th time.
Game times and television designations for both non-conference and conference games will be announced when available.
