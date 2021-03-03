ACC announces NCSU-Va. Tech basketball game on Saturday canceled due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Virginia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, March 6 has been canceled.
The canceled game follows quarantining and contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).
The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.
