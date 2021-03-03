ACC announces NCSU-Va. Tech basketball game on Saturday canceled due to COVID-19

ATLANTA (WNCN) - Duke stormed back and forced the game into overtime, but Georgia Tech squeaked out an 81-77 win for its fifth in a row. The Blue Devils have lost their last two heading into their season finale this weekend.

The hosting Yellow Jackets led by 8 points with less than five minutes to play in regulation. Duke stormed right back as Jordan Goldwire made a jumper before Joe Baker hit a 3-pointer and three free throws to tie the game at 64 apiece with 1:43 to go.