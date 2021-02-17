ACC announces postponement of games involving several basketball teams

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that some additional games would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Tech at Florida State men’s basketball game and the Clemson at Pittsburgh game scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday in Tallahassee and Sunday in Pittsburgh, respectively. Florida State now will play at Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on RSN. Additionally, Tuesday’s North Carolina at Boston College game has been postponed.

The postponements follow positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech, Clemson and Boston College men’s basketball programs. The teams are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, February 20:

Georgia Tech at Miami | RSN | noon

Notre Dame at Syracuse | ACCN | 2 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest | RSN | 2 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh | RSN | 4 p.m. (originally scheduled for Jan. 9)

Louisville at North Carolina | ESPN | 6 p.m.

Virginia at Duke | ESPN | 8 p.m.

In addition to those schedule changes, the league also announced Wednesday’s Syracuse at Louisville game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.