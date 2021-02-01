ACC announces three Florida State games postponed due to COVID-19
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that the next three Florida State men’s basketball games – at Boston College, at Pittsburgh and at Virginia Tech – have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Tuesday, February 2, Saturday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 9.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).
Further updates and schedule adjustments by the ACC will be announced at a later date.