GREENSBORO, N.C. — NC State clinched its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 32 years and is the No. 1 seed in the 45th annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which runs Wednesday through Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum.

The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at noon.

Hokies’ Kitley, Wolfpack’s Moore headline ACC women’s honors

NC State earned its sixth regular-season title in program history and will be the No. 1 seed for the sixth time.

Click here to read more about the tournament and to follow it.

2022 ACC Women’s Basketball TournamentGreensboro Coliseum (March 2-6)



First Round – Wednesday, March 2Game No. 1 – No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Clemson, 1 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 2 – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 3 – No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Second Round – Thursday, March 3Game No. 4 – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)Game No. 5 – No. 8 Boston College vs. No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 6 – No. 7 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 7 – No. 6 Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 4Game No. 8 – No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)Game No. 9 – No. 1 NC State vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 10 – No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)Game No. 11 – No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Semifinals – Saturday, March 5Game No. 12 – ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ACCN)Game No. 13 – ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Championship – Sunday, March 6Game No. 14 – Championship Game, Noon (ESPN)