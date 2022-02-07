Beekman 3 gives Virginia stunning 69-68 win over No. 7 Duke

Virginia guard Reece Beekman, center left, celebrates with guard Kihei Clark (0) while Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) looks on as the clock runs out at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Beekman hit a 3-point shot with under three seconds for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning points. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68 on Monday night.

It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points — many coming on a variety of dunks — and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke (19-4, 9-3), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit only the side of the backboard to end the game.

Before the last sequence, Beekman made a backcourt steal and basket to knot the score but failed to complete the three-point play. Then Keels put Duke back on top with two free throws with 1:26 left.

Virginia’s Kihei Clark had a look at an open 3, but it bounced off with about a minute left. Another Duke turnover came before Beekman’s miss.

But a held ball resulted in Virginia having the ball with 7.2 seconds to play. Beekman also drained a 3 at the buzzer to beat Syracuse in the 2021 ACC Tournament.

Duke didn’t have a lead in the second half until Jeremy Roach’s drive for a basket at the 4-minute mark. Keels then put back his own miss to make it 66-63.

Virginia led 34-29 at halftime, aided by a 15-3 stretch that began around the midway mark of the half.

A pair of 3-pointers from reserve Bates Jones helped the Blue Devils stay in range after the Cavaliers built a 32-20 edge. Still, Duke was stuck with its largest halftime deficit of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are 48-39 against ranked opponents in coach Tony Bennett’s 13 seasons. Virginia had made at least three 3-pointers in every previous game.

Duke: The Blue Devils had sloppy execution at times during their only home game during a six-game stretch.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Duke: At Clemson on Thursday to makeup a postponed game.