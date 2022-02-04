Biggest rivalry in college hoops: Our starting five all-time in Duke-UNC rivalry

DURHAM, N.C. — The latest game in the biggest rivalry in college basketball will take place Saturday.

Duke and North Carolina are set to face each other for the first time this season this Saturday at 6 pm.

Going into their 256th contest, North Carolina leads the series 141-114. The two schools have combined for 29 of the last 65 ACC Tournament titles and 51 regular-season championships. They’ve made it to 46 Final Fours and claimed 11 national championships.

Some of the best players in college basketball history have come out of these two programs. What better way to celebrate this rivalry than listing our starting five for each team. We’ve also included two “bench players,” because every great player deserves a breather once in a while.

Check out the list down below.

DUKE:

AP photo

Christian Laettner: Center (1998-92)

Laettner delivered one of the most famous performances in collegiate basketball history, the 1992 regional final against Kentucky. He hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating, turn-around jumper that has become known by many as “The Shot.”

The game-winning shot has become a cultural icon, as it is frequently televised in college basketball montages, and has been featured in several commercials. He also led the Blue Devils to their first two national titles.

During the same game, he shot a perfect 10-for-10 field goals and 10-for-10 free throws for 31 points.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves and played in the NBA from 1992-96 with them, Atlanta Hawks from 1996-99, Detroit Pistons from 1999-2000, Washington Wizards from 2001-04, and the Miami Heat from 2004-05.

Grant Hill: Small Forward (1990-94)

Hill revealed his remarkable range of talent through his stats in his four years at Duke. He averaged 14.9 points per game along with six rebounds. He also hit 53% of his shots and 70% of his free throws. He also was pretty good from long distance, sinking 39 three-pointers in his senior year.

He stands ninth on Duke’s all-time scoring list, sixth in assists and fourth in blocks and steals. In the 1992 ACC title game, Hill came off the bench and shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and converted four three throws, equaling 20 points. During the 1993-1994 season, he led Duke to the national championship game against Arkansas.

Hill went on to play for the Detroit Pistons from 1994-2000, the Orlando Magic from 2000-2007 and Phoenix Suns from 2007-2012 before ending his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, retiring in 2013.

J.J. Redick: Shooting Guard (2002-06)

Redick led Duke to a victory over NC State in his first season with 30 points in the ACC tournament championship game. In the ’04-05 season, he led Duke in scoring with 21.8 points per game. He won the ACC Player of the Year award and the Adolph F. Rupp Trophy for national player of the year. Redick set a record for the most consecutive free throws made in the ACC with 54.

Redick was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 2006 and played there before joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013, Los Angeles Clippers in 2013, Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 and the Dallas Mavericks in 2021 before he retired the same year.

Zion Williamson: Forward (2018-19)

Williamson was immaculate in his short stint at Duke. The 2019 national champion was named consensus National Player of the Year and consensus first-team All-America. He was also named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and was a national finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Williamson set the Duke freshman record for most 25-point games (16), while his 23 20-point games were second-most by a freshman in ACC history.

He was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 where he currently plays.

Bobby Hurley: Point Guard (1989-93)

Hurley has the most assists in NCAA history, tallying up to 1,076 in his four-year career. He also averaged 7.7 assists per game. He was a first-team All-American in 1993, went to the Final Four three times, and led his team to back-to-back national championships after his freshman season.

Hurley was drafted to the Sacramento Kings in 1993 before he was in a car accident. He returned to the NBA in the 1994-95 season and played four years after that. He was traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1998 and played in 27 games for them before he was waivered in 1999.

BENCH:

Mike Gminski: Center (1976-80)

Gminski led the team in scoring during his junior and senior years. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year, first-team All-ACC three years, and was chosen ACC Player of the Year. He was also named an AP second-team All-American. At the time of graduation, he was the Duke career leader in points (2,323), rebounds (1,242) and blocked shots (345). He is sixth in blocked shots all-time in the ACC and second in Duke history.

He was drafted to the New Jersey Nets in 1980 and remained there until 1988 before he went on to play for the Philadelphia 76ers until 1991. After this, he went to the Charlotte Hornets from 1991-1994, and then the Milwaukee Bucks in 1994 before he retired.

Shane Battier: Small Forward (1997-01)

Battier led the team to two Final Fours and a national championship in his four years at Duke. In 2001, he was named a consensus National Player of the Year with other honors from Naismith and The Associated Press.

Battier was a three-time awardee of the NABC Defense Player of the Year, but he also excelled in the classroom. He was a two-time Academic All-American and Academic All-American of the year in 2001. He was second behind Jon Scheyer on the Duke record book for minutes played in a single season, while also holding the unofficial record among NCAA Division I men’s players for most games won with a career in 131.

Battier was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and played there in 2001-06. He also played for the Houston Rockets from 2006-11, returned to Memphis then went to the Miami Heat, where he retired in the 2013-14 season.

UNC-CHAPEL HILL

FILE – Basketball legend Michael Jordan (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Michael Jordan: Shooting Guard (1981-84)

Jordan was named ACC Freshman of the Year after he averaged 13.4 points per game on 53.4% shooting. He was also selected by consensus to the NCAA All-American First Team in both his sophomore and junior seasons, on top of winning the Naismith and Wooden College Player of the Year awards. In 1982, he was named ACC Rookie of the Year, and in 1984 he was named ACC Player of the Year.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls from 1984-93 and returned in 1995-98. He was a six-time NBA champion and was the three-time NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Antawn Jamison: Forward (1995-98)

Jamison played three seasons at North Carolina, averaging 19 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He averaged 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as just a freshman and helped carry his team to consecutive Final Four appearances as a sophomore and junior. Jamison was the first Tar Heel and only the fifth player in league history to be named first-team All-ACC as a freshman.

In his junior year, he was awarded both the Naismith and Wooden Awards as the most outstanding men’s college basketball player for the 1997-98 season. He was also awarded the Oscar Robertson Trophy in 1998, and is the third player in ACC history to be named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Tournament MVP, and NCAA Regional Player of the Year all in the same season. Jamison decided to leave before his senior year and entire the 1998 NBA draft.

Jamison was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1998 and remained there until 2003 before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. for a season. He was traded once again to the Washington Wizards, where he played from 2004-2010. After Washington, he went to the Cleveland Cavalier until 2012, and then on to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he stayed for one season. He returned back to Los Angeles for one season before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2014, but he was waived by the Hawks the very next day. He retired that same year.

Vince Carter: Small Forward (1995-98)

During his sophomore and junior seasons, Carter helped lead North Carolina to consecutive ACC Tournament titles and Final Four appearances. He finished the 1997-98 season averaging 15.6 points per game and was named second-team All-American, First-Team All-ACC, and to the fan’s guide third-annual Coaches ACC All-Defensive Team.

Carter was drafted by the Toronto Raptors.

AP photo

James Worthy, Forward, 1979-82

Before there was Michael Jordan came on the scene as a freshman, James Worthy was a do-it-all player for UNC. He was a standout small forward who was a first-team All-American when the Tar Heels won the national title in 1982. He was also the national player of the year, averaging 15.6 points as a junior.

Everyone remembers the magical shot that Jordan hit to give UNC the national title in 1982 over Georgetown. However, it was Worthy’s position on the court on the next play that helped seal it. He was in the right place when Eric “Sleepy” Floyd mistakenly passed the ball to Worthy, thinking he was a teammate. Worthy raced up the court and was fouled as UNC ended up winning it all.

He had a stellar career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning three NBA titles and appearing in seven NBA All-Star games. He was also the 1988 NBA MVP. He’s also recognized as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

Raymond Felton: Point Guard (2002-05)

In his freshman year, he was voted Carolina Player of the Year and ACC Freshman of the Week three times. He had 236 assists and averaged 12 points a game. During his sophomore year, he was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.

In his second year, Felton had a school-record single-game 18 assists against George Mason in 2003. In his third season, he helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2005 National Championship. This was the fifth men’s basketball championship in UNC’s history. Following his junior season, EA Sports put him on the cover of NCAA March Madness 06.

Felton was selected by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2005 NBA Draft. He stayed there until 2010 when he agreed to a contract with the New York Knicks, but not long after he was traded to the Denver Nuggets. He was picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2011 after that until the 2012 season, when he returned back to the Knicks until 2014. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014 and stayed until 2016, but in the same year, he went to the Los Angeles Clippers. The following year he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2017-19 seasons before becoming a free agent in July of 2019.

BENCH:

Phil Ford: Point Guard (1974-78)

Ford was the first freshman under Dean Smith to start in his first collegiate basketball game. During this season he averaged 16.4 points and 5.2 assists per game. Both of these were UNC freshman records that would stand for more than 20 years. Ford led UNC to a second-place finish in the ACC regular-season standings and to a championship win over NC State in the 1975 ACC Tournament. He averaged 26 points in the tournament and was named tournament MVP, the first freshman in ACC history to achieve that honor. He was named a consensus first-team All-American at the end of the 1977 season.

Ford was drafted by the Kansas City Kings in 1979 before joining the New Jersey Nets in 1982. He then went on to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1982-83, and then to the Houston Rocket from 1983-85 before he retired.

Tyler Hansbrough: Forward (2005-09)

In the 2005-06 season, he became the only player in ACC history to earn First Team All-America honors as a freshman. In 2006, he set a Dean Smith Center scoring record and an ACC freshman scoring record when he scored 40 points in a home game against Georgia Tech. He also was the first Tar Heel freshman to lead the team in scoring and rebounding, and was the first Tar Heel to lead his time in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and steals in the same season.

He was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2009 and remained there until 2013 before he signed with the Toronto Raptors. He remained there until 2015 before signing a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets.