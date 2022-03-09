NEW YORK (AP) — DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest 82-77 in overtime in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Eagles (7-14) rallied from a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in regulation before scoring the first six points in overtime and going on to win.

It’s the first time BC has won two tournament games since 2018 but not without some adversity, including the double-digit deficit that came after they had led most of the way.

“We have a lot of endurance,” BC coach Earl Grant said. “We talked about, hey look, if you’re going to a climb up to the top of the hill at some point a giant is going to get in your way and you have to try and slay him. We knew it was going to be hard … but we executed and played together.”

BC’s Brevin Galloway hit a 3-pointer to break a tie and cap a 14-1 run with 2:35 left in regulation. He missed a tough layup against two defenders as he drove to the hoop at the end of regulation.ADVERTISEMENThttps://70e0f26efad50b708d84ebab49940364.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Jaeden Zachery hit a 3-pointer to open overtime, Makai Ashton-Langford followed with a floater and Zachery added a free throw. A basket by ACC player of the year Alondes Williams cut the BC lead to three with 1:20 to go but a short Langford jumper and two Galloway free throws make it a seven-point edge with 27 seconds left. Damari Monsanto hit a 40-foot 3-pointer but after a Zachery free throw with 7.5 seconds remaining, the Deacons’ court-length inbounds pass went out of bounds.