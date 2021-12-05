Boyd, No. 2 NC State women top Elon 78-46 for 8th win in row

North Carolina State forward Jada Boyd (5) drives to the basket while Elon guard Kayla Liles (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 17 points and No. 2 North Carolina State beat Elon 78-46 Sunday for its eighth straight win.

The Wolfpack (8-1) led 16-9 after one quarter despite five turnovers, then started the second period with an 8-0 spurt to break away. The Phoenix (5-2) never cut the deficit to single digits after that.

N.C. State shot 51% from the field and hit nine 3-pointers, two off of a season high.

Kayla Liles led the Phoenix with 12 points, while Elon was held to just 27.8% shooting overall.

BIG PICTURE

Elon: The Phoenix’s two defeats this season have come against what are currently the top two teams in the country — No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 26 and the Wolfpack. Elon lost by 41 points to the Gamecocks but has impressed elsewhere in its non-conference schedule, winning five games by an average of 14.2 points.

N.C. State: Following a loss to South Carolina to open the year, the Wolfpack have beaten then-No. 2 Maryland on Nov. 25 and No. 6 Indiana on the road last Thursday.

Sunday also marked another balanced outing for N.C. State, with 11 players making a basket only three of them — Boyd, Aziaha James and Camille Hobby — reaching double digits.

UP NEXT

Elon: The Phoenix have a week off before facing Davidson on Sunday.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will open conference play at Pitt on Friday.