LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 North Carolina State topped Louisville 63-51 on Sunday.

The Wolfpack scored the last five points of the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead as Louisville missed its last three shots. Then the Cardinals imploded.

Louisville went 2 of 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter before making its first basket — after 13 misses — with 1:35 to play. That cut NC State’s lead to 58-51 but the Wolfpack quickly responded with a Saniya Rivers-to-Boyd layup and the Cardinals missed their last two shots and finished 25 points below their season average.

Diamond Johnson and Rivers both had 12 points for N.C. State (15-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Mimi Collins added 11.

Chrislyn Carr scored 16 points for Louisville (16-6, 6-3), which had won 14 straight ACC home games. Morgan Jones added 13 points and Hailey Van Lith 11. Van Lith, who had scored at least 18 points in every league game, was 4-of-20 shooting, a reflection of the Cardinals’ 18.8% (6 of 32) in the second half and 30% (20 of 66) for the game.

The Wolfpack scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 11 in the first quarter. Louisville closed the second quarter with a 13-4 run to lead 33-31 at the half.

North Carolina State does not return to action until Sunday when No. 7 Notre Dame visits. Louisville goes to Wake Forest on Thursday.