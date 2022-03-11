NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s NCAA Tournament bubble teams have had a dramatic first few days in Brooklyn.

Miami needed overtime and a buzzer-beating layup to avoid being upset by No. 13 seed Boston College in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday at Barclays Center.

The win puts fourth-seeded Miami in the semifinals against top-seeded Duke on Friday night. A loss to BC would have sent the Hurricanes (23-9) into a few nervous days ahead of Selection Sunday — much like Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons (23-9) were upset in overtime by Boston College on Wednesday and now appear to be squarely in the could-go-either-way territory.

While the Demon Deacons are trending down, Virginia Tech has bettered its position.

The seventh-seeded Hokies used a buzzer-beater in overtime to advance Wednesday night against Clemson and then followed it up with a relatively easy victory against second-seeded Notre Dame (22-10) in the quarterfinals.

Now, the Irish will have to keep an eye out for bid-stealers this weekend.

The ACC has never had fewer than six teams reach the NCAA Tournament since the league expanded to 15 teams in 2013-14.