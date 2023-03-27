CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Caleb Love is leaving UNC.

The junior guard announced his decision Monday to enter the transfer portal.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) charges into Louisville guard El Ellis (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. North Carolina won 80-59. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) grabs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives in against Citadel forwards Stephen Clark (1) and forward Jackson Price (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, shoots over Portland forward Kristian Sjolund, left, and forward Moses Wood during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) shoots over the reach of Duke’s Trevor Keels (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) scores ahead of Duke’s Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

North Carolina’s Caleb Love reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 12: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with teammate Leaky Black #1 during the second half of their semifinals game in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan (5) tries to secure the ball as North Carolina guard Caleb Love, center, defends as North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton (24) closes in during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) secures a loose ball from College of Charleston’s Zep Jasper (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 24: D.J. Carton #21 of the Marquette Golden Eagles drives against Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC’s Caleb Love (2) scores on a fast break against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) blocks the shot North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) as Texas forward Gerald Liddell (0) looks for the rebound 104in the first half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) works around Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) reacts to scoring, in front of Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

“My time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court. I’m extremely thankful to God for this journey,” Love said in his announcement on Instagram. “I’d like to give a special thank you to Coach Roy Williams for opening up the door of opportunity by recruiting me to play at UNC and to live out my dream of playing for this program. Thanks to coach Hubert Davis and the coaching staff for allowing me to play under their leadership the last two years and constantly challenging me. To my teammates, I will always cherish the bonds we created over the years and the memories that will last a lifetime.

Love becomes the fifth Tar Heel from the 2022-23 team to enter the portal. He was the team’s leading scorer this season.

Love will be best remembered for his shot over Duke’s Mark Williams in the 2022 Final Four that clinched the win for the Tar Heels.