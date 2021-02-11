Chase for the Championship | UNC on an upward swing as Duke falls to .500

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 9 Virginia continues to hold its lead in the ACC as COVID-19 protocols force even more schedule changes.

The Cavaliers have six regular season games left with North Carolina, No. 17 Florida State and Duke up next.

The Seminoles are just 2.5 games back from the Wahoos so their matchup on Feb. 15 could have implications on the regular season ACC title.

Notre Dame handed Duke their third loss in a row and N.C. State continues to free fall.

Since defeating then No. 17 UNC on Dec. 22 – the Wolfpack have dropped seven of 10 with the three wins coming against Boston College and Wake Forest – two of the worst teams in the league.

The Tar Heels are on the opposite trajectory. Since their loss to the Pack on Dec. 22 – North Carolina has won seven of 10. All three of those loses came on the road against Georgia Tech, Florida State and Clemson.

COVID-19 changed this week’s ACC schedule again as the Louisville at Virginia Tech game on Saturday has been postponed until March 3.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.

Chase for the Championship airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.