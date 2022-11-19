RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Clark scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dusan Mahorcic had nine points and 14 rebounds and North Carolina State beat Elon 74-63 on Saturday.

Terquavion Smith added 16 points and Casey Morsell had 15 points and eight rebounds for N.C. State (4-0). Smith made four 3-pointers, and Clark and Morsell each had three.

Clark, Smith and Morsell combined to score 31 of N.C. State’s 37 first-half points, and Elon scored 27. The Wolfpack had their lead trimmed to five points four different times in the second half, but Elon couldn’t get any closer.

Torrence Watson had 20 points and eight rebounds for Elon (1-4). Max Mackinnon added 11 points.

North Carolina State travels to the Bahamas next week, and faces No. 6 Kansas on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.