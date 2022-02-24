CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored a career-high 21 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 19 and short-handed Clemson beat Wake Forest 80-69 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Clemson was without leading scorer PJ Hall (15.5 points per game) due to a foot injury. But Guards Hunter and Dawes helped carry the weight without the Tigers star big man. Hunter was 10 of 12 from the field and Dawes made six straight free throws in the final 41 minutes to seal it.

Nick Honor had 13 points and Ian Schieffelin added 10 for Clemson (13-15, 5-12 ACC). Freshman Ben Middlebrooks, in his first start of the season, was held scoreless in 20 minutes.

Damari Monsanto had 17 points and seven rebounds, Jake LaRavia added 15 points and eight boards, and Alondes Williams scored 13 for Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7), which was seeking its sixth ACC road win. Isaiah Mucius, averaging 9.6 points, did not play.

Monsanto scored 13 points in the first half, matching his season high for a game. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Seven of Wake Forest’s 11 made field goals were 3-pointers.

LaRavia missed his first nine shots of the game but scored seven straight Wake Forest points to get within 66-62.

Clemson is at Boston College on Saturday. Wake Forest hosts Louisville on Saturday before closing the regular season on Wednesday against North Carolina State.