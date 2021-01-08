Clemson-UNC postponed; Tar Heels to make up Syracuse game on Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that Clemson’s men’s basketball games at North Carolina and Syracuse have been postponed.

The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday and Tuesday. In addition, the Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for January 2 will now be played on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Because of the Clemson-North Carolina postponement, the Georgetown at Syracuse game on Saturday now will be played at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday and Tuesday:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | Noon

Miami at NC State | RSN | Noon

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7 p.m. (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9 p.m.

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.