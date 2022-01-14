Coach K’s status for Saturday’s NC State game still uncertain

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils are picked to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind No. 4 Virginia. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. — After missing Wednesday night’s game against Wake Forest due to a non-COVID-19 virus, the status of Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski for Saturday’s game against NC State is still unclear.

As of noon Friday, no official statement has been released since Duke announced before Wednesday’s game that Coach K would not be with the team. Assistant Jon Scheyer, who is slated to take over the program after Krzyzewski retires at the end of this season, led the Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 in ACC) to a 76-64 win.

Duke fans are hopeful for Coach K’s return, but if he doesn’t, Saturday’s game will be an even bigger faceoff than expected. It will be the first meeting this season between the Blue Devils and Wolfpack, and the game in Cameron Indoor Stadium will be the first for NCSU freshman Terquavion Smith, a Farmville Central High School graduate.

Terquavion Smith (NCSU Sports Information photo)

Wednesday night, NC State (9-8, 2-4 in ACC) defeated Louisville 79-63 with the help of Smith, who posted his career-best with 24 points, including 6-of-9 from the three-point line. Smith is averaging 14.4 points in 17 games this season, including 16.2 points in the six ACC games.

Game time is set for 2 p.m. on ABC.