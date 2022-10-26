CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game.

Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.

It will pay an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, starting with $2.3 million for the upcoming season and increasing to $3.1 million for the final year. Performance bonuses could add another nearly $1.1 million per season.

Davis received a five-year deal after succeeding retiring Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. It was worth about $10 million in base salary, supplemental pay, Learfield/Nike compensation and the expense allowance. It also featured a similar performance-bonus structure.

Davis made $1.8 million last year before picking up another $575,000 in bonuses for the Final Four run. He was originally due to make at least $2.9 million in 2025-26.

Davis, 52, played for UNC under late Hall of Famer Dean Smith and coached under Williams for nine seasons.

“I love this job,” Davis said during the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason media day earlier this month. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of this program. And to say that I’ve been able to be a part of it as a player, as an assistant coach and now as a head coach is a really cool deal.”

This year’s Tar Heels return four starters and are ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25.