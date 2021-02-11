Dubose returns to lead Wake Forest to 69-65 win over BC

Wake Forest guard Ian DuBose, right, drives to the basket against Boston College forward CJ Felder during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Ian Dubose returned for his first game since November and scored 17 points as Wake Forest wasted most of a 14-point lead before holding on to beat Boston College 69-65.

Ody Oguama added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons, muscling his way for a layup after BC cut the deficit to one point with less than three minutes to play.

BC had one possession with a chance to take the lead, and two more in a three-point game but missed seven straight shots.