Dubose returns to lead Wake Forest to 69-65 win over BC
BOSTON (AP) — Ian Dubose returned for his first game since November and scored 17 points as Wake Forest wasted most of a 14-point lead before holding on to beat Boston College 69-65.
Ody Oguama added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons, muscling his way for a layup after BC cut the deficit to one point with less than three minutes to play.
BC had one possession with a chance to take the lead, and two more in a three-point game but missed seven straight shots.