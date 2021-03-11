Duke opts out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 safety protocols

ACC Basketball

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s run in the ACC Tournament is over due to COVID-19 safety protocols, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The Blue Devils (13-11, 11-9) were scheduled to play No. 2. Florida State at 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports reports a COVID-19 issue within the program forced the Blue Devils to pull out of the tournament.

Duke made a rare appearance in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Boston College 86-51 before topping Louisville on Wednesday 70-56.

In late December, the Duke women’s basketball program opted out of the remainder of the regular season over pandemic concerns.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV