Duke opts out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 safety protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s run in the ACC Tournament is over due to COVID-19 safety protocols, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The Blue Devils (13-11, 11-9) were scheduled to play No. 2. Florida State at 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports reports a COVID-19 issue within the program forced the Blue Devils to pull out of the tournament.

Duke made a rare appearance in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Boston College 86-51 before topping Louisville on Wednesday 70-56.

In late December, the Duke women’s basketball program opted out of the remainder of the regular season over pandemic concerns.

