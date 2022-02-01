Duke students camp out for Coach K’s final home game but severe winter weather pauses tent tradition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The cold weather is creating the ultimate test for hundreds of Duke University students who are outside staying in tents on campus in the famous Krzyzewskiville, or K-Ville, for weeks.

With piles of snow still sitting next to tents on Sunday, students still say it’s worth it to get inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Duke-UNC game — which is also Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game on March 5.

“We’re all living together for this next month in the tent, bonding over Duke basketball and becoming stronger friends,” said a senior student who is camping out. “We’re all jumping around like jumping beans just to stay warm but it’s OK.”

There are currently 840 students rotating through shifts in 70 tents, making sure their group’s spot in line is not left unattended.

“We have our sleeping bags and then I wear two layers of socks and leggings inside my sweatpants and a sweatshirt and a long sleeve,” said student Sophia Xiang.

But mother nature ultimately decides if they have to leave. That happened Saturday night when line monitors sent people home because of cold weather and high winds.

“We set up these tents while there was snow on the ground and had a couple nights where we sent everybody home because it’s been too cold or there’s too high of winds,” chief line monitor Caroline Bower said.

The line is drawn for camping with any severe weather, if temperatures reach below 25 degrees, more than 2 inches snow falls, or if winds reach 35 mph.

The tradition is back after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

“Everybody’s out in their tents making new friends, building community with the rest of the student body and it’s great that we’re able to have that this year even despite that it’s cold outside,” Bower said.