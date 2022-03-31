DURHAM, NC – While hundreds of Duke University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students have landed an affordable ticket to the Final Four game this Saturday, finding a ride and lodging hasn’t been easy for some.

Duke held a lottery on Monday and selected 700 students to receive a $20 ticket to the game.

UNC also held a lottery for 700 students to receive a $40 ticket to the game.

On Tuesday, UNC notified those students about another lottery for a $400 bus ride. A limited number of students were chosen for this bus ride, and their hotel stays will be paid for thanks to a donation.

Duke University officials told CBS 17 they are also working on providing transportation and lodging to students, but we still have not received those details from the university.

UNC Freshman Taylor Jackson said she was shocked that she got a $40 ticket to the game.

“I opened it and I was like, ‘no way, this isn’t real’,” Jackson said.

At first, she wasn’t sure how she was going to get there because the plane tickets are so expensive.

“The flights are like $2,000, it’s ridiculous,” Jackson said.

But she entered the UNC lottery on Tuesday night and was able to get a seat on the bus ride that UNC is providing.

“I can’t wait for that, I can’t wait for us to beat Duke,” Jackson said. “We did it once, we ruined the retirement party, we’ll do it again.”



Taylor Jackson, left, said she was shocked to win a ticket and be headed to the Final Four this weekend. On the right, UNC leaves for New Orleans (Crystal Price).

Duke freshman Joey Stanley is one of the lucky winners who received a $20 ticket to the Final Four game on Friday.

“At around 9 o’clock last night I ended up getting a ticket that said, ‘Congratulations’, and I was overjoyed,” Stanley said. “We’re just trying to figure out who’s going to be driving down with who.”

Stanley said this is a game that he can’t miss, and neither can his twin brother, Freddy.

While Joey goes to Duke, Freddy goes to UNC.

“We’ve never liked any of the same sports teams ever,” Joey Stanley said. “I bleed dark blue.”

Freddy said he became a Carolina fan when he started attending UNC as a freshman.

“As soon as I saw the light blue and that acceptance letter, my heart turned to UNC,” Freddy said.

While Joey is hoping to get a ride on Duke’s student bus, he said that if he has to drive they won’t be taking the same car.

“We’ll have a UNC car and a Duke car,” Joey said.

“That’s because we know one of us will be staying until Monday, and I’ll be the one staying until Monday,” Freddy said.

But win or lose, they said they will do what they have to do to get there and witness this big moment in sports history.

“Even though the population is totally going to be divided, part UNC part Duke, at least we can all agree that we share in common that we all love basketball,” Joey said.

The UNC lottery for a bus ride to the game has closed, but CBS 17 is still waiting to receive details about the bus ride Duke University is providing for students.